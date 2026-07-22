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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Pirates On July 22

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .226 BA, .328 OBP and .412 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 50 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 20th start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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