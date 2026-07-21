Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Pirates On July 21

Grisham is hitting for a .226 BA, .328 OBP and .412 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 50 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

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