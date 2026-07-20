Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Pirates On July 20

Grisham is hitting for a .230 BA, .332 OBP and .419 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 50 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

Braxton Ashcraft aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

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