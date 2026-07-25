Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Phillies On July 25

Grisham is hitting for a .222 BA, .325 OBP and .401 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 50 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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