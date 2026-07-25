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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Phillies On July 25

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .222 BA, .325 OBP and .401 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 50 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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