Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Orioles On May 4

Grisham is hitting for a .162 BA, .297 OBP and .352 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 18 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.