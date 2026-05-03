Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Orioles On May 3

Grisham is hitting for a .168 BA, .309 OBP and .366 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 18 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.