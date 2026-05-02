FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Orioles On May 2

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Grisham has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .155 BA, .297 OBP and .320 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 16 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News