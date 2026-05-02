Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Orioles On May 2

Grisham is hitting for a .155 BA, .297 OBP and .320 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 16 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.