Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Orioles On Aug. 18

Grisham is hitting for a .221 BA, .312 OBP and .417 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 60 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Baz (4-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.