Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Nationals On July 12

Grisham is hitting for a .238 BA, .338 OBP and .426 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 48 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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