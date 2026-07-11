FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Nationals On July 11

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .234 BA, .336 OBP and .413 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 47 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News