Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Nationals On July 11

Grisham is hitting for a .234 BA, .336 OBP and .413 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 47 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.