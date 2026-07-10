Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Nationals On July 10

Grisham is hitting for a .234 BA, .334 OBP and .415 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 47 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

The Nationals will look to Carson Palmquist (0-1) in his third start of the season.

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