Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Mets On May 17

Grisham is hitting for a .171 BA, .301 OBP and .349 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 25 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (3-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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