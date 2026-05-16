Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Mets On May 16

Grisham is hitting for a .169 BA, .302 OBP and .352 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 25 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Huascar Brazoban (2-1) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.