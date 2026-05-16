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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Mets On May 16

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Grisham has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .169 BA, .302 OBP and .352 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 25 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Huascar Brazoban (2-1) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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