Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Mets On May 15

Grisham is hitting for a .175 BA, .311 OBP and .365 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 25 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Clay Holmes (4-3 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.