Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Marlins On April 5

Grisham is hitting for a .200 BA, .394 OBP and .320 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 24.2% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored five runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

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