Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 4

Grisham is hitting for a .182 BA, .357 OBP and .318 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored four runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his second this season.

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