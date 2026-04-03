Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 3

Grisham is hitting for a .200 BA, .304 OBP and .350 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored three runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Marlins are sending Eury Perez (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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