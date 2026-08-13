Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 13

Grisham is hitting for a .222 BA, .314 OBP and .418 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 59 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-7) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.