Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Mariners On Aug. 12

Grisham is hitting for a .216 BA, .310 OBP and .395 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 56 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (4-6) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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