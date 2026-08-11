FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 11

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will take on the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .213 BA, .308 OBP and .391 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 56 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (8-8) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News