Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 11

Grisham is hitting for a .213 BA, .308 OBP and .391 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 56 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (8-8) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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