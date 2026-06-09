Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Guardians On June 9

Grisham is hitting for a .227 BA, .340 OBP and .403 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 37 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Grisham has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.