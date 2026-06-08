Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Guardians On June 8

Grisham is hitting for a .222 BA, .335 OBP and .401 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 35 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Grisham has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Gavin Williams (9-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.

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