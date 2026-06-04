Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Guardians On June 4

Grisham is hitting for a .206 BA, .328 OBP and .371 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 33 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. Grisham has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.