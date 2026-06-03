Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Guardians On June 3

Grisham is hitting for a .209 BA, .329 OBP and .377 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 33 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. Grisham has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (8-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.