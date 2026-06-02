Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Guardians On June 2

Grisham is hitting for a .207 BA, .326 OBP and .378 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 33 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. Grisham has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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