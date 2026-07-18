Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Dodgers On July 18

Grisham is hitting for a .234 BA, .339 OBP and .418 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 49 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

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