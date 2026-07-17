FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Dodgers On July 17

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, July 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .236 BA, .337 OBP and .421 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 49 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Nationals) he went 0 for 3.

Roki Sasaki (3-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News