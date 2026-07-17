Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Dodgers On July 17

Grisham is hitting for a .236 BA, .337 OBP and .421 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 49 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Nationals) he went 0 for 3.

Roki Sasaki (3-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.