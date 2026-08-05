Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Cardinals On Aug. 5

Grisham is hitting for a .214 BA, .314 OBP and .385 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 54 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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