Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 8

Grisham is hitting for a .182 BA, .308 OBP and .372 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 23 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Grisham has recorded two steals on three attempts. He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jacob Misiorowski (2-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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