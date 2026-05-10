Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Brewers On May 10

Grisham is hitting for a .176 BA, .305 OBP and .360 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 23 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Grisham has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (0-1) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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