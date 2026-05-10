Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Brewers On May 10
Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Grisham has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .176 BA, .305 OBP and .360 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 23 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Grisham has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.
Logan Henderson (0-1) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.