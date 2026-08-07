Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Braves On Aug. 7

Grisham is hitting for a .211 BA, .310 OBP and .379 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 54 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle (3-9) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

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