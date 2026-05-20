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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Blue Jays On May 20

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .169 BA, .301 OBP and .338 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 27 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (1-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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