Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Blue Jays On May 19

Grisham is hitting for a .166 BA, .297 OBP and .338 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 26 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.