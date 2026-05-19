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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Blue Jays On May 19

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .166 BA, .297 OBP and .338 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 26 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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