Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 16

Grisham is hitting for a .223 BA, .315 OBP and .422 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 60 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Dylan Cease (7-5) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.

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