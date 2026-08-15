Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Blue Jays On Aug. 15

Grisham is hitting for a .225 BA, .315 OBP and .425 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 60 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Braydon Fisher (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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