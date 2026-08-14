Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Blue Jays On Aug. 14

Grisham is hitting for a .222 BA, .313 OBP and .416 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 59 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

The Blue Jays are sending Shane Bieber (3-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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