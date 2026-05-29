Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Athletics On May 29

Grisham is hitting for a .206 BA, .325 OBP and .389 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 30 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Luis Severino (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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