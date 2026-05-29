FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Athletics On May 29

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Grisham has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .206 BA, .325 OBP and .389 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 30 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Luis Severino (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News