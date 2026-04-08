Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Athletics On April 8

Grisham is hitting for a .147 BA, .326 OBP and .235 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored six runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Luis Severino (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

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