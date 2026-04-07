Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Athletics On April 7

Grisham is hitting for a .172 BA, .368 OBP and .276 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 23.7% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.