Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 16

Grisham is hitting for a .164 BA, .324 OBP and .327 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starter.

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