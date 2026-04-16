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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 16

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Grisham has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .164 BA, .324 OBP and .327 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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