Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Angels On April 15

Grisham is hitting for a .154 BA, .323 OBP and .327 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.