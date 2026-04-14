Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Angels On April 14

Grisham is hitting for a .167 BA, .344 OBP and .354 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 21.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored nine runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Reid Detmers (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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