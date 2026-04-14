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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Angels On April 14

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .167 BA, .344 OBP and .354 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 21.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored nine runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Reid Detmers (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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