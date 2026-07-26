Trea Turner And Phillies Face Yankees On July 26

Turner is hitting for a .242 BA, .293 OBP and .386 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 70 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (7-4) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.