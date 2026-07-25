Trea Turner And Phillies Play Yankees On July 25

Turner is hitting for a .242 BA, .291 OBP and .386 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 69 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (3-7 with a 4.40 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.