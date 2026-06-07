Trea Turner And Phillies Take On White Sox On June 7

Turner is hitting for a .226 BA, .278 OBP and .342 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 38 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Turner has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Tyler Gilbert will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

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