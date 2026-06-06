Trea Turner And Phillies Face White Sox On June 6

Turner is hitting for a .224 BA, .275 OBP and .343 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 38 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Turner has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Brandon Eisert (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

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