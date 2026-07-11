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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Face Tigers On July 11

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Turner has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .237 BA, .283 OBP and .358 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 62 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Turner has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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