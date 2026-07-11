Trea Turner And Phillies Face Tigers On July 11

Turner is hitting for a .237 BA, .283 OBP and .358 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 62 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Turner has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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