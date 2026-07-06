Trea Turner And Phillies Play Royals On July 6

Turner is hitting for a .236 BA, .283 OBP and .360 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 60 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Turner has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (4-6 with a 4.95 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.