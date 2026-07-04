Trea Turner And Phillies Face Royals On July 4

Turner is hitting for a .239 BA, .287 OBP and .366 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 59 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Turner has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Michael Wacha (5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.