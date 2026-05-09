Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 9

Turner is hitting for a .226 BA, .281 OBP and .346 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 23 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Turner has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 6) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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